Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends: – Ever Increasing Burden of Diabetes in the European Region

As there is an exponential growth of the diabetes population, year on year, especially of type-2 diabetes, new innovative drugs are emerging in the market, for the ease of access to the patients.

With the increase in the diabetes population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase.

Other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

Germany to Dominate the Europe GLP-1 Market

Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market, with a considerable 27.25% of the market share, followed by France.

Victoza holds the highest market share in the Europe region, and a similar trend is seen in Germany too. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells, suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.

Trulicity is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) in the Europe region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market in the future? Who is the leader in the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market?

Detailed TOC of Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Exenatide

5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2 Liraglutide

5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3 Lixisenatide

5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.4 Dulaglutide

5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Sanofi

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

