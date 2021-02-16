Europe Wall Coverings Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Europe Wall Coverings Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Europe Wall Coverings market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Europe Wall Coverings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Non-commercial is expected to register a Significant Growth

The non-commercial applications include the residential usage of wallcoverings. Decreasing average household size, owing to the increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real-estate, influencing the demand for wall coverings in the market. Consumer trends relating to wallcoverings in Europe are constantly shifting. Wallpaper remained the preferred choice of covering in the last decade, while panels are finding increasing demand in the residential segment.

Increased consumer awareness is resulting in consumers demanding specific wall coverings to suit their preference. This is creating a demand for high-end and customized wallcovering solutions in the residential sector in Europe.

Besides, increasing demand for premium real-estate is one of the important trends, impacting the market. Real-estate companies are focusing on value addition, by providing sophisticated designs and luxury interiors to lure consumers. The demand in residential wallcoverings is mainly driven due to the growth in household customization, as nuclear families are growing in the region. Moreover, owing to the increase in residential construction, coupled with the growth of the spending power of people in the region, the market has been handed a boost.

Additionally, a decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, influencing the demand for wallcoverings in the market. Moreover, advancement in wallcovers has led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. With the 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles becoming prominent in the market, in recent years.

The United Kingdom is expected to Hold Major Share

There were 27.2 million households in the United Kingdom, in 2017. The number of households increased by 6%, since 2007, similar to the growth in the UK population, during this period. Being the sixth-largest construction sector in the world, the UK construction industry is a major contributor to the domestic economy. It is a highly prioritized industry, with a pledge from the government to build 1,000,000 homes by 2020, and another 500,000 in the subsequent two years.

Furthermore, despite market volatility, the outlook is positive, considering the reports from the government of United Kingdom, the residential building and commercial building revenues are expected to grow by 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively, by 2023. This is pushing contractors to offer additional value in the form of premium interiors, creating demand for high-end wallcoverings.

The demand for real estate is also increasing, with an estimated demand of 300,000 new houses every year. This is further expected to impact the market, with higher demand for wallcoverings. Within the residential sector, prefabricated housing was dominated by timber frame systems, using storey height timber wall panels, when compared to the inner leaf, timber panels.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Europe Wall Coverings market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Europe Wall Coverings industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Europe Wall Coverings market in the future? Who is the leader in the Europe Wall Coverings market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Europe Wall Coverings market?

Detailed TOC of Europe Wall Coverings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Higher Demand For Home Furnishing Among The European Countries

4.3.2 Availability Of Styled Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Inventory Costs And Premium Pricing

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Wallpaper

5.1.2 Wall Panel

5.1.3 Decorative Tile

5.1.4 Metal Panel

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Non-commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Russia

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 The Netherlands

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.1.8 Belgium

5.3.1.9 Portugal

5.3.1.10 Russia

5.3.1.11 Poland

5.3.1.12 Italy

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nippon Paint Group

6.1.2 Grandeco Wallfashion Group

6.1.3 Walker Greenbank PLC

6.1.4 A.S. Création Tapten AG

6.1.5 AkzoNobel NV

6.1.6 Brewster Home Fashions LLC

6.1.7 Adfors (Saint Gobain)

6.1.8 Ahlstrom-munksjö Oyj

6.1.9 Grespania Cerámica

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

