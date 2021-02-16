Force Sensors Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Force Sensors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Force Sensors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Force Sensors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is expected to register a Significant Growth

The healthcare segment of the market studied is anticipated to record the fastest growth, among all applications of force sensors. Across the globe, increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive R&D activities, and rising demand for portable medical devices and automation in the sector, are anticipated to be the primary factors responsible for the growth of the segment.

In the healthcare sector, force sensors are often implemented in the form of load cells. In such way, force sensors are used for various applications, including infusion pumps, physical therapy, patient weight monitoring systems, cardiopulmonary-resuscitation (CPR) devices, surgical staple guns, assist machines for emergency medical treatment, and oxygen tank monitoring, among

others.

Surgical procedures have also undergone changes, as force sensors are being employed in surgical instruments, such as ocular surgery devices, staple machines, etc. These help the operating doctors to conduct more accurate and precise procedures, with the help of digital assistance provided by real-time data gathered and processed from force sensors.

In the recent times, with the advent of connected medical equipment policies and IoT technologies, minimal equipment, such as saline drip weight measurement systems, have also been identified to be using force sensors to take periodic readings, in order to provide the best possible patient care.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

High implementation of digitization in the healthcare sector, due to the increasing necessity to improve quality of health care services, and the rise in the military and defense expenditure are expected to offer growth opportunities for force sensors in the United States.The country recorded the highest healthcare expenditure in the world over the last few years. As of 2017, health expenditure in the country was valued around USD 3.5 trillion, an increase of 4.5% from 2016. However, due to the digital revolution, it can be estimated that over USD 300 billion in healthcare expenses can be saved, specifically, in the field of chronic disease management.

FDA’s announcement of regulation, which highlights high-risk technologies can help big market players, who want to develop a universal platform for wearable medical technology. This is expected to drive the demand for wearables in medical applications.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Force Sensors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Force Sensors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Force Sensors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Force Sensors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Force Sensors market?

Detailed TOC of Force Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Innovation and Development in the Consumer Electronics Sector

4.3.2 Surging Demand in the Automotive Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fluctuating Market Demands and Customization Issues

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Piezoresistive

5.1.2 Capacitive

5.1.3 Piezoelectric

5.1.4 Strain Gauge

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Industrial Manufacturing

5.2.3 Packaging

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.6 Consumer Electronics

5.2.7 Others End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alps Electric Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Synaptics Inc.

6.1.3 Interlink Electronics Inc.

6.1.4 Pressure Profile Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 Uneo Inc.

6.1.6 Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

6.1.7 Tekscan Inc.

6.1.8 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH

6.1.9 Kavlico Corporation

6.1.10 Flintec Group AB

6.1.11 Tecsis GmbH

6.1.12 Shenzhen New Degree Technology Co. Ltd.

6.1.13 Sensel Inc.

6.1.14 Tangio Printed Electronics

6.1.15 NextInput Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

