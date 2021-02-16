Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Retail is expected to register a Significant Growth

The retail industry currently holds the largest share of the global data analytics market, and is expected to present vast opportunities of growth, owing to the growing number of data sources being generated, with the adoption of IoT solutions, beacons, and RFID technologies across the supply chain. According to the Global Shopping Survey 2015, 96% of the retailers are ready to adopt IoT solutions and devices to analyze customer data, track stock levels, and strengthen customer relationships. All these technological improvisations not only enable better tracking of the products across the supply chain, but also help in gaining a clear understanding of customer behavior.

For instance, retailers have also put in a network of RFID readers into the roof space of their sales floors, allowing them to read all of the stock on display and providing more accurate inventory visibility. Augmenting this trend, the American Apparel is leveraging RFID tags and data analytics tools to improve inventory management, while Walmart employed big data analytics itself to enhance its in-store and supply chain management.

However, massive amounts of this useful information are left to rot, resulting in the overall conversion rates of only 2 to 3%. Thus, the big analytics market has been gaining traction in the retail market, to leverage the data, with its ability to understand, analyze, and generate valuable insights.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

The United States is rigorously looking to strengthen its manufacturing industry, by enhancing its productivity by laying emphasis on improving activities across the supply chain, within the industrial sector in the country. The e-commerce industry in the United States is proliferating, owing to which, the requirement for efficient supply chain management is on the rise. According to the US Commerce Department, the e-commerce industry in the country rose by over 40% in 2017. As a result, big data is expected to rise significantly, thereby, having a positive impact on the supply chain analytics in the country.

The e-retailers in the North American retail market are rigorously trying to enhance the customer experience, by incorporating same-day delivery, which can effectively be achieved through effective supply chain management. Notably, according to Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business, in early 2018, the retailers in the United States are expected to foster their investment in the supply chain management, especially in technology upgrade, owing to expansion and rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.

Additionally, startups are trying to venture into the retail space in the region that are raising funds to boost their operational efficiency through big data analytics and other emerging technologies. For instance, A.S. Watson group (ASW) announced a partnership with Rubikloud, a Toronto-based startup, primarily to invest in developing big data capabilities. The former company invested about USD 70 million to enhance the operational efficiency and customer experience through the integration of visualization and machine learning capabilities. As a result, it is projected to propel the supply chain big data analytics market growth in the country.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?

Detailed TOC of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need Of Business Data To Improve Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs

4.4.2 Increasing Concerns About Security Regarding Big Data Analytics

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 By Solution

5.1.1.1 Supply Chain Procurement and Planning Tool

5.1.1.2 Sales and Operations Planning

5.1.1.3 Manufacturing Analytics

5.1.1.4 Transportation and Logistics Analytics

5.1.1.5 Other Solutions (Inventory Planning and Optimization Analytics and Scheduling and Reporting Tools)

5.1.2 By Service

5.1.2.1 Professional Services

5.1.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE (SAP)

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.5 Genpact Limited

6.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.7 Sage Clarity Systems

6.1.8 Tableau

6.1.9 Birst Inc.

6.1.10 Capgemini Group

6.1.11 Kinaxis Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

