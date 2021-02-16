Dashboard Camera Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Dashboard Camera Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Dashboard Camera market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Dashboard Camera Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Dual-channel Cameras to Witness Major Growth

Multi-lens dashboard cameras represent a lucrative segment to invest in, for dashboard camera manufacturers. There has been an increasing preference for dual-channel dashboard cameras, over single-channel dashboard cameras.

These cameras are gaining popularity among private and commercial vehicle owners. Dual-channel dash cam systems comprise two cameras with high-resolution feed, for front and rear video recording.

Companies are continuously innovating, to develop their offerings and leverage this opportunity. For instance, Thinkware launched a two-channel (2CH) dashcam F200 that records in full HD 1080p with wide dynamic range (WDR) and offers 720p HD at the rear. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi functionality, which allows drivers to connect the dash cam directly to their smartphone, to adjust settings and easily download footage.

China to Witness Highest Growth

China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest premium car market, creating a significant potential for the growth of the market studied. The Chinese automotive industry is expected to witness rapid technological evolution over the next few years, owing to the ongoing safety trend that is evident in North America and Europe. Particularly in the dashcam market, the country witnessed a 20% rise in sales, in recent years, due to increasing demand from insurance frauds. While the adoption of normal dashcams in the country is high, the manufacturers in the country are providing more enhanced solutions, like modern cameras equipped with Wi-Fi, ADAS, and real streaming media mirror.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dashboard Camera market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Dashboard Camera industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Dashboard Camera market in the future? Who is the leader in the Dashboard Camera market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Dashboard Camera market?

Detailed TOC of Dashboard Camera Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increase in the Automobile Sales

4.5.2 Favorable Insurance Policies

4.5.3 Increase in the Number of Road Accidents and Thefts

4.5.4 Favorable Dashboard Camera Installation Mandates

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Reliability and Privacy Issues

4.6.2 Laws Restricting the Use of Dashcams in Some Countries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Basic

5.1.2 Smart

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Single-channel

5.2.2 Dual-channel

5.2.3 Rear-view

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Garmin Ltd.

6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.3 Aiptek Inc.

6.1.4 ABEO Company Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Harman International Industries, Inc.

6.1.6 DOD Tech

6.1.7 Papago Inc.

6.1.8 Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

6.1.9 HP Development Company LP

6.1.10 LG Electronics Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

