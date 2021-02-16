Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.

Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.

Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.

Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.

The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.

In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market?

