Cloud Migration Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Cloud Migration Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Cloud Migration market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Cloud Migration Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Digital Connectivity is Fueling SMEs to Access Cloud-Based Apps and Software

Migrating one service at time to the cloud is a good start for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in using cloud computing services. cloud-based services help small businesses to reduce costs and give them access to IT services, which were once only available to large enterprises. The use of cloud migration is becoming increasingly important in the business world. Its inception was commenced from small businesses using cloud migration service for their data managing purposes, as SMEs are more complex and have low barriers to adopting changes.

Digital connectivity is fueling better business outcomes and making it easier for SMEs to access cloud-based apps and software, to enhance productivity and growth. Furthermore, cloud-based services not only reduce capital expenditure and software costs but also provide a scalable, agile infrastructure that can support SMEs’ seasonal peaks and troughs. Apart from that, the rising cloud computing among SMEs, especially in emerging economies, is also boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, SMEs in Malaysia and other 21 countries in the region got access and support to the cloud solutions and resources for digital transformation, with the opening of Oracle’s first digital hub in Southeast Asia. The percentage of IT budgets allocated to cloud computing are increasing, especially by small to medium businesses. The rise in spending is expected to boost the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America Driving the Cloud Migration Market

North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption for cloud migration, is the largest market. The region has a strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc. among others.

Recently, in November 2018, IBM corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation. With new enhancements available in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM services introduced new automation tools, to reduce the time of modernizing and moving an organization’s data, infrastructure, applications, and workloads.

The advanced industrial landscape in the region has led to widespread incorporation of AI on numerous operational levels, leading to a growing need for cloud migration. Additionally, BYOD is having a substantial impact on the enterprises, as they realize the advantages in terms of cost saving, productivity, and flexibility.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud Migration market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Cloud Migration industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Cloud Migration market in the future? Who is the leader in the Cloud Migration market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Cloud Migration market?

Detailed TOC of Cloud Migration Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing benefits of cloud to organizations

4.3.2 Increasing use of byod

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data security and application interoperability issues

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Policies

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Deployment

6.1.1 Public

6.1.2 Private

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.2 By Enterprise Size

6.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By Type of Service

6.3.1 PaaS

6.3.2 IaaS

6.3.3 SaaS

6.4 By End-user Vertical

6.4.1 BFSI

6.4.2 Healthcare

6.4.3 Retail

6.4.4 Government

6.4.5 IT and Telecommunication

6.4.6 Manufacturing

6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Accenture PLC

7.1.2 Amazon Inc.

7.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc

7.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

7.1.5 DXC Technology

7.1.6 Evolve IP LLC

7.1.7 Google LLC

7.1.8 IBM Corporation

7.1.9 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.10 Oracle Corporation

7.1.11 Rackspace Hosting Inc.

7.1.12 Rightscale Inc.(Flexera)

7.1.13 Tech Mahindra Ltd

7.1.14 VMware Inc.

7.1.15 WSM International LLC

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

