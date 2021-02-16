Global Diagnostic imaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

The Global diagnostic imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. In recent years, diagnostic imaging services improved their efficiency and accuracy for the of various acute and chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The increasing prevalence of geriatric population and subsequent growth in

the incidence of cardiac, and neurological diseases including cancer, growing government funding’s for development of medical diagnostics field, and the on-going technological advancements in imaging services are some factors that are anticipated to drive the market growth during the assessment period. Additionally, increasing demand for diagnostic imaging devices and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK. However, high cost of diagnostic imaging devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global diagnostic imaging services market are Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Medquest Associates Inc./Novant Health, Simonmed/Dignity Health, Touchstone Imaging, Alliance Medical, Medica Group, Sonic Healthcare, Global Diagnostics, Consensys Imaging Service, Inc., Progressive Radiology, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Alliance Healthcare Services, InHealth Group and others.

Segmentation

The Global diagnostic imaging services market has been segmented into procedure, application, and service provider.

By procedure, the market has been segmented into X-ray, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Nuclear Imaging, Radiography and others. The procedure segment is estimated to hold major market share in the global diagnostic imaging services market due to the rising R&D activities in the medical diagnostics field.

On the basis of application, the global diagnostic imaging services market has been segmented into Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Musculoskeletal and others.

The Global diagnostic imaging services market, by service provider, has been segmented into Clinics & Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Research laboratories and others.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global diagnostic imaging services market owing to the growing clinical R&D budgets by both government as well as public and private organizations in diagnostic imaging modalities and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Additionally, rising prevalence of geriatric population along with various chronic diseases is contributing the growth of this market. According to a report by Population Reference Bureau, the number of older population (aged 65 and above) will rise to nearly 24% from 15% by 2060. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global diagnostic imaging services market owing to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and awareness among people for detection of diseases is boosting the market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing region is due to rising demand for imaging devices, good quality healthcare infrastructure and incidence of major key players for growth and development in this region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global diagnostic imaging services market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

