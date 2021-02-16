Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends: – The Tradjenta Market will Surpass Merck’s Januvia During the Forecast Period

The global Tradjenta market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7 %, during the forecast period, 2019-2024, and is expected to surpass the Januvia market, which held the maximum market share in 2018. The Tradjenta market includes its combination Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, a combination of linagliptin (Tradjenta) and metformin hydrochloride, for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes drug, Tradjenta (linagliptin) was not launched in Germany, because of a decision by the county’s reimbursement authority, which concluded that it doesn’t provide any additional benefits, compared to the medicines already on the market.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific holds 32% of the market share in the global DPP-4 market, followed by North America, which holds the highest market share. Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. This increase, over the years, is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like an increasing median age of the population and health factors, including obesity and inactivity levels among people.

Lowering birth rates, along with increasing life expectancy in countries like Japan, Italy, Germany, and France, which have a high percentage of the geriatric population, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market?

Detailed TOC of Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.8.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.9.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.10.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.11.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Merck And Co.

7.1.2 AstraZeneca

7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.4 Novartis

7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6 Eli Lilly

7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Merck And Co.

7.2.2 AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Novartis

7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

