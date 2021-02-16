Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Proton Pump Inhibitors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Proton Pump Inhibitors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Esomeprazole is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in Drug Type

Nexium is one among the leading revenue generating drugs globally, and it is used to treat the symptoms of GERD, heartburn, and other disorders involving excessive stomach acids. The drug was being sold as a prescriptive drug till before 28th March 2014, the date when FDA approved it as an OTC drug. The shift from being a prescription-only drug to being sold as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug is likely to be a major driving force for the sales of the drug in the near future. There are several benefits associated with OTC drugs, such as low price, enhanced accessibility, and no regular monitoring. As OTC drugs are sold without any prescription, the consumer need not go to any doctor for a prescription, which reduces the overall cost, and hence these drugs have the potential to increase their adoption rate. Accessibility is another vital factor for the consumption of any medicine, and better accessibility may definitely result in more revenue. However, OTC drugs have some disadvantages as well. As they can be purchased without any prescription, anyone can buy as many as they want and leave the scope for their overuse.

Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share in the proton pump inhibitors market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. There is a rising prevalence of GERD in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, GERD affects up to 20% of adults in the United States, therefore making the disease an important concern. Proton pump inhibitors are the widely prescribed drugs, and increased PPI use has been observed in the US ambulatory settings. Furthermore, many firms are expected to spend heavily on promoting their brands. The widespread use of these has recently gained attention from the American Board of Internal Medicine’s campaign to promote the appropriate use of PPIs.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Proton Pump Inhibitors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Proton Pump Inhibitors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Proton Pump Inhibitors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Proton Pump Inhibitors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Proton Pump Inhibitors market?

Detailed TOC of Proton Pump Inhibitors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

4.2.2 Rising Acceptance of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Generic Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 OTC (Over-the-Counter) Drugs

5.1.1.1 Omeprazole

5.1.1.2 Lansoprazole

5.1.1.3 Esomeprazole

5.1.1.4 Other OTC Drugs

5.1.2 Prescription Drugs

5.1.2.1 Rabeprazole

5.1.2.2 Dexlansoprazole

5.1.2.3 Pantoprazole

5.1.2.4 Other Prescription Drugs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.5 Eisai Inc.

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Santarus Inc.

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

