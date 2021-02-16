Patient Portal Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Patient Portal Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Patient Portal market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Patient Portal Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Integrated Patient Portal Holds the Largest Share in the Portal Segment

The integrated patient portal is more preferred because of the electronic health record (EHR) and holds a significant share in the patient portal market. This portal is likely to dominate the market as it provides more feature for patients, ease of use and allows the patient to access the complete record/history at one place from anywhere and anytime. Currently, the integrated patient portal is commonly used service in the US and expected same way across the globe, and the market to grow positively.

North America was Observed to be the Largest Patient Portal Market

North America has been the largest patient portal market due to wide technological advancements in the region. Countries, such as the United States and Canada, have been successful in implementing IT technologies in their healthcare systems, which as a result, may boost the market growth. Moreover, the presence of developed IT and healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives to give patients access to their healthcare data at any time anywhere via the patient portal and in the current healthcare infrastructure, and constantly improving reimbursement scenario are expected to further propel the market growth.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Patient Portal market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Portal market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Patient Portal industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Patient Portal market in the future? Who is the leader in the Patient Portal market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Patient Portal market?

Detailed TOC of Patient Portal Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Patient-centric Approach by Healthcare Payers

4.2.2 Increase in the Demand for Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

4.2.3 Rising Popularity of Patient Portals Among Geriatric Population

4.2.4 Favorable Government Funding Policies and Initiatives for Implementing Healthcare IT Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.3.2 High Cost of Implementation and Deployment

4.3.3 Requirement of Infrastructural Investments to Support Patient Portals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Portal

5.1.1 Integrated Patient Portal

5.1.2 Standalone Patient Portal

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Web-based Delivery

5.2.2 Cloud-based Delivery

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Provider

5.3.2 Payer

5.3.3 Pharmacy

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Mckesson Corporation

6.1.3 Curemd Healthcare

6.1.4 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.5 Cerner Corporation

6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

6.1.7 GE Healthcare

6.1.8 Greenway Health LLC

6.1.9 Medfusion Inc.

6.1.10 Eclinicalworks LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

