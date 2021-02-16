Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends: – Complete Information about Blood Glucose Patterns and Trends

CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

Most of the real-time CGMs have the capability to offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, in order to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, is likely to drive the steady growth of the CGM market during the forecast period.

North America will Maintain Dominance in the Market

In North America, the United States accounted for close to 97% of the market value in 2017. By 2019, the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States is expected to be valued at USD 1175.5 million.

The United States also accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.2%. It is imperative that the CGM devices be used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market?

Detailed TOC of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Dexcom

7.1.3 Medtronic

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.2 Dexcom

7.2.3 Medtronic

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

