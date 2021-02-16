Periodontal Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Periodontal Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Periodontal market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999755

Periodontal Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999755

Key Market Trends:

Surgical Devices Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The surgical devices segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the overall market over the forecast period. This segment comprises of dental bone implants and dental bone grafts. Dental bone implants hold the largest share in the surgical treatment segment. The dental implants sub-segment is further segmented into endosteal and subperiosteal. Endosteal contributes the largest share in the dental implants sub-segment.

Endosteal (meaning – in the bone) is the most commonly used type of implant. The various types of endosteal include – screws, cylinders, or blades surgically placed into the jawbone. Each implant holds one or more prosthetic teeth. This type of implant is generally used as an alternative, for patients with bridges or removable dentures. The two common types of endosteal implants are – cylinder (also called screw-type) and blade. In both cylinder and blade types, the prosthetic tooth replacement is fabricated to be placed on the abutment portion of the implant. Endosteal implants are also generally more widely available than subperiosteal implants.

However, the obvious disadvantage of endosteal implants is that they require two separate surgical procedures to install, and prolonged healing periods can leave the patient without an implant for a long time. This option is also unsuitable for people with damaged bone tissues in their jaws, which can often result from facial injuries or severe periodontal diseases. Hence, the demand for endosteal implants is expected to increase over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global periodontal market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. Periodontal disease and tooth decay are the two biggest threats to dental health in the United States. Research studies indicate that gum disease may be linked to several other diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer, and maintaining healthy teeth and gums has become more important than ever. A high burden of periodontal disease in the adult US population is expected, especially among adults aged 65 years and older. Periodontal disease is associated with age, and as US citizens live longer and retain most of their natural teeth, periodontal diseases are expected to gain prominence in the oral health of the adult US population. Therefore, public health programs are required to improve the oral health of US adults.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Periodontal market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999755

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Periodontal market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Periodontal industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Periodontal market in the future? Who is the leader in the Periodontal market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Periodontal market?

Detailed TOC of Periodontal Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population

4.2.2 Growing Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Markets

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Oral Health

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care

4.3.2 Increase in Cost of Periodontal Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy

5.1.1 Non-surgical Treatment

5.1.1.1 Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.1.1 Arestin

5.1.1.1.2 Other Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.2 Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.2.1 Minocycline

5.1.1.2.2 Doxycycline

5.1.1.2.3 Other Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.3 Laser Treatment

5.1.2 Surgical Devices

5.1.2.1 Bone Implants

5.1.2.1.1 Endosteal

5.1.2.1.2 Subperiosteal

5.1.2.2 Bone Grafting

5.1.2.2.1 Allograft

5.1.2.2.2 Xenograft

5.1.2.2.3 Other Bone Grafting

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Den-Mat Holdings LLC

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Dexcel Pharma

6.1.4 3M

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Institut Straumann AG

6.1.7 Biohorizons Implant Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Zimmer Biomet Inc.

6.1.9 Danaher Corporation

6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Size 2021 Latest Segmentation, Global Future Demands, Top Countries Data, Business Growth Forecast to 2026

Self-erecting Tower Cranes Market Size Analysis Report 2021: Global Company Profiles, Industry Trends, Share by Demand Status, and Growth Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Bio-Fuel Market Size Analysis with Covid-19 Impact – by Business Revenue Estimation 2021 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2025

Atomic Layer Etching System Market Size Analysis 2021 – Revenue Expectations, Trends Analysis, Global Share, Top Players and Business Prospects, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Research by 2026

NFC Product Market Share Analysis 2021 | Future Growth Statistics, Trends Analysis, Industry Overview by Regions and Forthcoming Development Trends with Research Forecast to 2025

Global IT Spending in Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis by Size 2021: by Countries, Forecast by Types and Applications, Product Specifications, Industry News and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026

Thermal Laminating Machine Market Share 2021: Latest Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Strategies of Key Players, Market Challenges and Growth Size Forecast to 2025

Coil Winding Equipment Market Size 2021: by Future Growth Analysis, Regional Trends, Latest Opportunities, Organization Share with Business Expansion Plans, and Key Drivers Forecast to 2026

BOPP Pearlized Film Market Share by Top Key Players 2021 – Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Growth, Global Size by Types and Applications, Future Demand Outlook by 2026

Biofuel Additives Market Size and Growth Trends 2021 Research includes Top Countries Data, Business Opportunities, Future Innovation, Development Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Facial Injectables Market Share, Future Insights with Impressive CAGR | Size, Global Companies with Geographical Analysis, Market Dynamics, Latest Developments, and Revenue Forecast Research 2021 – 2023

Diamond Mining Market SIze 2021 -Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/