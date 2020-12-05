Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Size and Key Trends in Terms of Volume and Value 2023

The global market for drugs of abuse (DOA) testing should grow from $3.5 billion in 2018 to $4.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The report includes the following –

– An overview of the technologies, types and significance of DOA testing technologies across the globe

– Drug abuse statistics in key regions.

– An analysis of regulatory environments in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, with country-specific summaries of national legislation and policies.

– Technology trends in the DOA testing market.

– Market size and forecast data by region through 2023 for the DOA testing market.

– Market size and forecast data by sample matrix through 2023 for the DOA testing market.

– Market size and forecast data through 2023 by test type (laboratory-based and onside) for the DOA testing market.

– A patent analysis of equipment and technology related to DOA testing.

– A description of the competitive landscape for DOA testing, including a company share analyses and ranking and the key strategies of leading market players.

– Company profiles of leading players in the DOA testing market and their key products.

– An analysis of leading companies and their successful strategies.

The report excludes the following –

– Alcohol testing and equipment and devices related to alcohol abuse testing are not covered.

– Market sizing data does not include sales of breath analyzers.

Report Includes:

– 32 data tables and 49 additional tables

– An industry analysis of the global market for drug testing technologies within the pharmaceutical industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Statistical information pertaining to drug abuse along with its trends as well as drug classes in key geographic regions

– Information on leading players in the market and their key products

– Sales projections through 2023 for drug of abuse testing markets by sample matrix and geographic regions

– Technological assessment of the current and possible future legislation affecting the market in the U.S. and other emerging economies, and examines the influence of these acts in the development of the industry

– Company profiles of major global players operating within the drug development market, including Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Toxicology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and Abbott Laboratories

Summary

Globally, the use of illicit drugs is rising every year and has become a significant concern for countries including the U.S., the U.K. Japan, Germany, India and China. Illicit drugs in use include heroin, cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamine. Global cocaine seizures increased to 671 tons in 2017, compared with 634 tons seized in 2015. The largest increases in the quantities of cocaine seized occurred in South America and western and central Europe. New psychoactive substances (NPSs) such as phenethylamines, ketamine, piperazine and tryptamines are also used widely in the illicit drug market. Drug trafficking is a global illicit trade involving the cultivation, manufacture, distribution and sale of substances that are subject to drug prohibition laws. According to estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drug trafficking is increasing worldwide due to the rising demand for illicit drugs (mainly heroin, cocaine and amphetamines). World heroin consumption and seizures amount to 430 to 450 tons annually.

According to data from the UNODC and the European crime-fighting agency Europol, the global drug trade is worth about $REDACTED million per year. The annual cocaine trade is worth $REDACTED million. With the exception of opiate use, use of all other groups of substances (opioids, cannabis, cocaine, ATS andecstasy) remains at a level higher than the global average in the Europe region. In the U.S., illicit druguse by persons aged 12 years or older reached the highest level, increasing from REDACT.ED% in 2015 to REDACTED% in 2017

The overall demand for drug of abuse testing is rising. DOA testing is used most heavily by healthcare service providers, public and private organizations and other government agencies. The two main technologies used for onsite screening testing and laboratory testing of drugs of abuse are immunoassay techniques and chromatography.

