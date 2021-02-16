Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2026

Wind Turbine Casting Market Overview

Wind energy which utilizes kinetic energy from the wind and converts it into electrical power is one strong alternative to conventional energy sources. Rising environmental harm caused by alternate energy sources is gaining awareness across the end-users. As a result, heavy investments are being put into the new energy sources which are eco-

friendly. Wind turbines are designed for a calculated lifespan of 20 years, which means that ideally, the machine is supposed to work without interruption throughout these 20 years.

As per Federal and State regulations in the US, Wind Turbines shall comply with all applicable local, state, and federal requirements, not limited to all applicable electrical, construction, noise, safety, environmental and communications and requirements.

The global wind turbine casting market size was worth USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges

Growing installations of wind energy plants combined with the rapid reduction of fossil fuels will drive the demand for wind turbines, which

will increase the demand for wind turbine casting market. Adding to this, Increase in spending on energy from government and increasing demand for electricity are the major drivers for the market growth globally.

Favorable government policies like promoting the usage of renewable energy sources and the need for lowering carbon footprints and emissions are increasing worldwide. For instance, as per the ministry of renewable energy, the Indian government is providing financial incentives, and concessions such as 80% accelerated depreciation, concessional customs duty on specified items, excise duty exemption, sales tax exemption, income tax exemption for ten years. Also, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is providing loans for setting up wind power projects which will fuel the growth of wind turbine casting market worldwide. Adding to this, By 2019, Britan government has installed windpower capacity of 20 gigawatts (GW), with offshore wind farms accounting for 8 GW. Offshore capacity will reach 30 GW by 2030 under the Britan government plan.

Huge investment is required for the manufacturing and installation of wind turbines is the major restraint hampering the growth of the market. Adding to this, rising demand for energy from the Solar sector

is the other significant factor hindering the market growth. Solar energy utilization rate has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years emerging as a potential threat to wind energy source. For instance, In 2018, the solar industry generated a USD 1 billion investment in the American economy. Abundant availability of solar radiation along with declining prices of solar panels on account of mass production is further expected to hinder the growth of the wind turbine casting market.

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Segment Analysis

Key Segments:

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market:

• Horizontal Axis

• Vertical Axis

Horizontal axis wind turbines are the most common type of use worldwide. Horizontal axis turbine dominates the majority of the wind industry and expected to continue the same in the forecast period due to high efficiency and power output compared to Vertical axis type turbines. Companies are focusing to produce different type of ranges in power for horizontal axis. For instance, Aeolos Wind Energy produces 1kw, 2kw, 3kw, 5kw, 10kw, 20kw, 30kw, 50kw horizontal axis wind turbines. Company has launched Aeolos-H 30kw – Permanent Magnet & Gearless Wind Turbine System in July 2017.

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market, By Application:

• Onshore

• Offshore

• Others

The offshore application is anticipated to emerge as the next fastest-growing segment owing to rising government supports and ambitious targets to developing the wind farms in the water bodies. The growing number of installations in offshore applications in countries, such as China, Japan, Germany, UK, Denmark, and the Netherlands is projected to drive market growth. For instance, There are currently c.5-6GW of offshore wind in the UK by 2019, with a further 4-5GW having secured development contracts.

Most of the Companies are focusing to manufacture offshore wind turbines worldwide. For instance, In July 2019, General Electric finished manufacturing the first nacelle for its new 12-megawatt offshore wind turbine, known as the Haliade-X, as the company pushes to establish itself as an offshore market rival to Siemens Gamesa and MHI Vestas. The application of offshore wind turbine is still in a nascent stage of development and is facing some serious issues with having a feasible power grid connection and reducing maintenance cost.

Geographical Landscape

Global wind turbine castings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The Asia Pacific wind turbine casting market size accounted for 36.8% in 2018. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market share owing to the growing demand for electricity due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region during the forecasted period. Moreover, the growing requirement of energy concerning population expansion is anticipated to fuel growth in the region.

Increasing demand for electricity, especially in emerging economies such as China, India due to urbanization and rapidly increasing population is driving Asia Pacific region growth. For instance, As of March 2017, the requirement of electricity in India was 11,39,076 MU, while the availability was 11,31,088 MU, falling short by 7,988 MU. China is anticipated to emerge as the top wind energy power generating country over the forecast period owing to increasing installations and development. For instance, according to Chinese wind energy association, Grid-connected capacity increased to 164,000 MW with the addition of 15,030 MW installed in 2017.

Europe region is anticipated to foresee the next highest significant growth owing to stringent environmental norms to reduce carbon footprints in the region. Also, the growing offshore installations, especially in countries such as UK, Germany, Spain, Scotland, and Sweden is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period. For instance, In 2019, Scotland government has installed the biggest offshore wind farm and this is the fourth-largest wind farm on the planet. Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm is located 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) off the Caithness coast in the north of Scotland. Furthermore, According to the Global Wind Energy Council report 2018, Europe’s 15.8 GW of installed capacity at the end of 2017 accounted for 84% of the global total of 18.8 GW, with the rest of the world accounting for just 16%.

Competitive Analysis:

Global wind turbine casting market is facing high competition within the industry as the companies are innovating their wind turbine technology to increase their efficiency. Some of the major players include Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., SEForge, Aeolos Wind Energy Limited, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Sawtenergy, Goldwind, Enercon, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Global Spec, WIndside Production Ltd and MFG Wind.

Global wind turbine casting market competitiveness is enhancing with the rising installations of new wind turbine power plants globally.

For instance, in February 2019, Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa signed a USD 78.4 million contract with EPBiH to supply wind turbines for a 48-megawatt (MW) wind farm. Further, the company will supply 15 turbines and would build a wind park on Podvelezje plateau near the southern town of Mostar. It will also service the turbines for five years.

February 2019, Siemens GA completed the casting the initial turbine blades for the second phase of the 120MW Formosa 1 phase 2 project located Taiwan off the coast In.

