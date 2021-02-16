Global Ar vr in healthcare Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has profiled remarkable market players in the global AR & VR in healthcare market report which includes Atheer, Google, Augmedix, Daqri, Microsoft, Firsthand Technology, Mindmaze, Medical Realities, EchoPixel, Oculus VR, Psious, SURGICAL THEATER, LLC, Osso VR Inc., Hologic Inc., Orca Health, Inc., and 3D Systems, Inc.

AR & VR in Healthcare Market Overview

The market for AR & VR in healthcare is likely to grow exponentially over the forecast period. AR & VR in Healthcare Market Size has been anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 30.2%.

The term augmented implies improved. Augmented reality (AR) refers to a simple blend of virtual and real worlds.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7208

The Augmented Reality (AR) adds value to the real world by presenting real-time digital media and information, while virtual reality (VR) enables extensive simulation of real-life setup. By the application of VR and AR platform experts from seperate locations can virtually take part in a surgical method. In 2016, Augmented Reality system and Virtual Interactive Presence was set up at a healthcare center in the US and its counterpart in Vietnam to offer intraoperative support.

Several other factors such as increasing penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector, rising awareness about VR cure, and expanding adoption of VR and AR in fitness management, are also likely to drive the market growth.

However, lack of proficiency among healthcare practitioners, lack of capability in disposition of the AR and VR solutions, and the issues associated with data privacy can affect the market growth negatively over the forecast period

ALSO READ: https://www.tradove.com/blog/AR-VR-in-Healthcare-Market-2020-Key-Growth-Drivers-Challenges-Demand-Upcoming-Trends-And-Industry-Analysis.html

AR & VR in Healthcare Market Segmentation

The worldwide AR & VR in healthcare market has been segmented based on device type, end user, technology, application, offering, and region. Based on device type, the worldwide AR & VR in healthcare market has been segmented into VR device type and AR device type. The VR device type segment has been further segmented into gesture tracking device, projectors & display walls, and head-mounted display. The AR device type segment has been sub-segmented into handheld device and head-mounted display. Based on end-user, the worldwide AR & VR in healthcare market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and surgical centers. Based on technology, the AR & VR in healthcare market has been segmented into VR technology and AR technology. The AR technology segment has been further sub-segmented into markerless AR and marker-based AR.

ALSO READ: http://crweworld.com/usa/ny/new-york/localnews/health/1680833/ar-vr-in-healthcare-market-size-status-revenue-growth-rate-services-solutions-analysis-by-global-industry-revenue-and-share

The marker-based AR segment comprises of the segments of active marker and passive marker. The markerless AR segment consists of model-based tracking and image processing-based tracking. The VR technology segment has been sub-segmented into semi-immersive technology, non-immersive technology, and fully immersive technology. Based on application, the AR & VR in healthcare market has been segmented into fitness management, surgery, pharmacy, academic institutes, and patient care management. Based on offering, the worldwide market has been segmented into software and hardware components. The hardware components segment has been sub-segmented into position tracker, semiconductor component, displays, sensors, cameras, and projectors. The sensors segment has been sub-segmented into gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. The semiconductor segment has been sub-segmented into integrated circuits and controller/processor. The software segment has been sub-segmented into cloud-based services and software development kits.

ALSO READ: https://uberant.com/article/876043-liquid-waste-management-market-growth-by-industry-size-share-revenue-and-for/

AR & VR in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

By region, the AR & VR in healthcare market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. This is chiefly on account of the growing demand for the reduction of healthcare costs in this region.

The AR & VR in healthcare market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include increasing technological advancements and increasing funding for innovation.

The global AR & VR in healthcare market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include high prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The global AR & VR in healthcare market in the Middle East and Africa will have a small share in the market over the forecast period due to strict government policies and low per capita income, especially in Africa.

ALSO READ: https://declara.com/content/d751137c-149f-49bd-a8ef-b976066dd76d

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/