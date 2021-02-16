Boat Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.

Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.

In 2018, the global Boat Insurance market size was 830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Boat Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boat Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zurich

AXA

AVIVA

State Farm

Allianz

GEICO

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

Markel Corporation

Kemper Corporation

Allstate

MetLife

PingAn

Westfield

Westpac

RAA

Northbridge

RSA Insurance

Helvetia

Pantaenius Yacht Insurance

Generali

United Marine Underwriters

Pacific Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Actual Cash Value

Agreed Amount Value

Market segment by Application, split into

Ocean

Lakes

Rivers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Boat Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Boat Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Boat Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

