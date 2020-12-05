December 5, 2020

Comprehensive Report on P2P Payment Market 2021 | Size, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent., Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited

P2P Payment Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

P2P Payment Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: 

PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent., Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc., TransferWise Ltd., CurrencyFair LTD, One97 Communications Ltd..

The key questions answered in this report:

  • What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?
  • What are the Key Factors driving P2P Payment Market?
  • What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?
  • Who are the Key Vendors in P2P Payment Market?
  • What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?
  • What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
  • Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the P2P Payment Market?

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global P2P Payment market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the P2P Payment market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global P2P Payment Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

NFC/Smartcard
SMS
Mobile Apps

Market Segmentation: By Application

Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments

Regions Covered in the Global P2P Payment Market Report 2021 to 2027:

  • The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The cost analysis of the Global P2P Payment Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the P2P Payment market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the P2P Payment market.

Table of Contents

Global P2P Payment Market Research Report 2021 to 2027

Chapter 1 P2P Payment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global P2P Payment Market Forecast

