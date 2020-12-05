Power Supply Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2026

Global Power Supply Market was valued US$ 23.26 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 40.12 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 7.05% during a forecast period. Global Power Supply Market is segmented by Output Power, by Product Type, by Vertical and by Region.

Power Supply Market by Output Power segment is classified into Low, Medium and high. By Product Type segment classified into AC-DC and DC-DC. By Vertical Segment is classified into Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Medical & Healthcare, Military & Aerospace and Industrial. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Output Power Segment Low Output Power is major in the Power Supply Market. This can be accredited to the increasing use of AC-DC power supplies with low output power in lighting, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Many industrial applications, such as home and building automation systems operate in this power range due to the benefits such as reduced power control system size, weight, and cost; it also makes the consumption of electricity more efficient. Developments in telecommunications and medical sectors will rise the growth of power supplies with low output power.

In terms of Vertical Segment Lighting is major in the Power Supply Market.

This growth can be accredited to the increasing usage of LED lighting in home and building automation systems. In various lighting applications such as street, architectural, transportation, entertainment, and safety & security lighting.

In terms of Product Type Segment AC-DC is major in the Power Supply Market. Which held the largest market share during forecast period. AC-DC Power Supply In industrial and medical & healthcare applications widely used. There are a wide variety of AC-DC power supplies having an output voltage from less than 1 V to thousands of volts and output power range is from 1 W to thousands of watts. Various types of AC-DC power supplies such as enclosed/encapsulated, DIN rail, open frame, PCB mount, configurable are used mainly in lighting, industrial, and consumer electronics application.

Demand of Power Supply Market from various applications including lighting, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, industrial, food & beverages, transportation, and military & aerospace increased. Growing demand for energy-efficient devices and renewable energy sources may affect growth of AC-DC Power Supply Market.

Asia Pacific hold the major share in the global Power Supply market. Growing digitization and automation in different sectors is likely to generate demand for power supplies in Asia Pacific. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Power Supply Market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. MEAN WELL, TDK Lambda, Siemens, General Electric, XP Power, Murata Power Solutions, Artesyn, Phoenix Contact, Delta Electronics, Cosel, PULS, CUI, Acbel Polytech, Salcom, LITE-ON Power System Solutions, FSP, Power Innovation, MTM Power and Power Systems & Controls, among others.

