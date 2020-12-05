Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends, and Forecast To 2027

The global hereditary cancer testing market is US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced hereditary cancer screening for rising hereditary cancer prevalence in the region. There is a growing interest of international players in China and India, government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, the region has huge potential for the hereditary cancer testing market players to grow during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, and CENTOGENE AG, among others.

Global hereditary cancer testing market, based on the diagnosis type, was segmented as, biopsy and imaging. In 2018, the imaging segment held a largest market share of the hereditary cancer testing market, by diagnosis type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing number of cancer patients. Moreover, imaging segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 owing to rising preference towards cost-effective, easy, and accurate method for hereditary cancer testing.

Further, as per the prediction of the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, ~1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the world is a huge concern. As per the World Health Organization, ~2.09 million cases of breast cancer were reported globally in 2018. However, according to breastcancer.org, in 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US were reported with a history of breast cancer. Furthermore, ~5–10% of breast cancers are related to the mutated genes inherited from parents. The variations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are prevalent. Women with a BRCA1 mutation have ~72% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, while those with the BRCA2 mutation have ~69% risk of the same. Hence, with the rising occurrence of cancer, need for their early detection is also rising around the world.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the In Hereditary Cancer Testing market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the In Hereditary Cancer Testing market.

