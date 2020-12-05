Market Trends: Legal Marijuana Market 2020 Driven By Tikun Olam, Chronos Group, Stenocare, Medmen, Aurora Cannabis

The “Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of legal Marijuana market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, compound and geography. The global Legal Marijuana market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Legal Marijuana market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Medmen

Terra Tech Corp

Aphria Inc.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Chronos Group Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Stenocare

Tikun Olam

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Legal Marijuana Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global Legal Marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and compound. Based on type, the market is segmented into Flower, Concentrates, Oil and Tinctures. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Based oncompound, the market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC and CBD.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Legal Marijuana industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the In Legal Marijuana Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the In Legal Marijuana market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the In Legal Marijuana market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Section 1 Legal Marijuana Definition

Section 2 Global Legal Marijuana Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Legal Marijuana Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 6 Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Legal Marijuana Market Forecast 2020-2027

Section 9 Legal Marijuana Segmentation Type

Section 10 Legal Marijuana Segmentation Industry

Continued..

