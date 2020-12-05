Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Cardiol Therapeutics, Tilray, Insys Therapeutics, Cure Pharmaceutical

The “Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cannabis pharmaceuticals market with detailed market segmentation by product, and distribution channel. The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in cannabis pharmaceuticals market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The use of cannabis in pharmaceuticals is estimated to transform the medical industry due to the properties of cannabis. The use of two components, such as CBD and THC have medicinal properties, which have been proved to treat health conditions such as epilepsy, schizophrenia, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, migraines. At present, across the world, more than 400 active and completed clinical trials are performed for cannabis-based medicinal products.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Abbvie Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Cardiol Therapeutics

Cure Pharmaceutical

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Solvay Pharmaceuticals (Abbott)

Indevus Pharmaceuticals

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product, and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented as epidiolex, and sativex. And based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Cannabis Pharmaceuticals industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the In Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the In Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the In Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market.

