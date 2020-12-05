Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 20253 min read
The low rolling resistance tires reduce the energy requirement where the tires meet and deform against the road surface. Rolling resistance is fundamentally the required amount of force necessary to get a tire rolling from an idle state. The level of rolling resistance in a tire is measured by the resistance force essential to keep the tire rolling. In its place of individualized tread blocks and deep tread depth designed to dig and claw through the terrain, low rolling resistance tire tread tends to take on a more adjoining, connected design. The tread blocks donâ€™t so much separately connect with the road surface, but more seamlessly roll as one interconnected unit.
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Low Rolling Resistance Tire’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan),Apollo Tires Ltd (India),Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (United States),Continental AG (Germany),Michelin (France),Maxxis International (Taiwan),Yokohama Rubber Company (Japan),Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy),Sumitomo Corporation (Japan),Marangoni S.p.A. (Italy)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Bias, Radial, Tubeless, Tube, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)
Market Influencing Trends:
Demand for Improved Tire Tread Design from Customers
Growth Drivers
The Rising Demand for Passenger and Commercial Vehicles
The Adoption of Nanotechnology in the Manufacturing of Tires
Challenges that Market May Face:
A Slowdown in the Automotive Sector
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Key Development Activities:
Leading key players of low rolling resistance tire are focusing on strategic partnerships and new product launches to improve their products & services and also they are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position.
