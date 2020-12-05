Vehicle Tire Market to generate huge revenue during 2020-2025

The tyre offers a cushion between the vehicle and the road to reduce the transmission of road shocks. It also provides resistance and allow the vehicle perform its normal operations. Modern tyres are manufactured from a range of materials. The rubber is mainly synthetic to which they owe a large part of their grip capacity. The tyres transfer the horizontal and vertical forces acting on the vehicle as a result of steering, braking and driving in combination with possible road instabilities or external turbulences like aerodynamic forces due to for example cross-wind.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vehicle Tire’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan),Continental AG (Germany),Michelin (France),The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (United States),Pirelli & C.S.p.A. (Italy),Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India),CEAT Ltd. (India),Giti Tire (Singapore),Hankook Tire (South Korea),JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (India),Nexen Tire Corporation (South Korea),Nokian Tyres plc (Finland),Sumitomo,Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Tube Tyres, Tubeless Tyre), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Rim Size (12â€- 17â€, 18â€-21â€, More than 22â€), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Material (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Use of Bio-Oils in the Manufacturing Process of Tires

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand of High Clearance and Sport Appeal Vehicles

Growing Penetration of Premium and Luxury Vehicles

Challenges that Market May Face:

Cracks and Bulges Can Appear In Tyre from Hitting a Pothole or Curb

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

