Driving Clothing Market Rising Best Technology Trends Research 2020 to 2025

Driving clothing refers to jackets, trousers, suits and other types of clothing items used while driving. The increasing number of road accidents and increasing awareness about the benefits of driving clothing booming the demand for driving clothing. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) over 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year. Moreover, in the United States, nearly 37,000 people die and 2.35 million are injured or disabled in road crashes. In addition, growing online demand and development of lightweight driving clothing expected to drive the demand for driving clothing market over the forecasted period
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Driving Clothing’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are PUMA SE (Germany),Adidas AG (Germany),OMP Racing S.P.A. (Italy) ,Kido Sport (South Korea) ,HJC America, Inc. (United States),Shoei Safety Helmet Corp. (United States),Zhejiang Jixiang Co Ltd. (China),Nike (United States),Dainese S.p.A. (Italy),Alpinestars S.p.A. (Italy),Fox Head, Inc. (United States)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Jackets, Trousers, Suits, Others), Material (Leather, Synthetic, Natural Fibers), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler), End-user (Men, Women)
Market Influencing Trends:
Emphasizing On Development of Lightweight Driving Clothing
Rise in Demand for Driving Clothing among two Wheeler Users
Growth Drivers
Growing Popularity of Motorsports
Rising Government Initiatives for Road Safety
Increasing Awareness about Driving Clothing Owing to Rise in Number of Road Accidents
Challenges that Market May Face:
Increasing Dominance of Local Manufacturers
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
