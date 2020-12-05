Wealth Management Market May See Big Move | Alpha Capital, Bajaj Capital, Karvy Private Wealth

Wealth Management Market in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Wealth Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alpha Capital, Anand Rathi Wealth Services Limited, Bajaj Capital Limited, Centrum Wealth Management Limited, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, IIFL Wealth Management Limited, Karvy Private Wealth, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Limited, Sanctum Wealth Management Limited, Waterfield Advisors Private Limited.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2577616-wealth-management-market-1

The wealth management market, an integral part of the financial services sector in India, was valued at INR 113.32 Tn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 338.67 Tn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20.02% during the 2019-2024 period. For the past few years, India has been witnessing the emergence of family office offerings, along with estate planning services. Indians have gradually become tolerant of capital market investment instruments than traditional investment instrument of gold and real estate. The Indian millionaire club incorporated 7,300 people in mid-2018, driving up the total number of millionaires to 3,43,000 in 2018. Major players, who are currently operating in the Indian wealth management market include Alpha Capital, Bajaj Capital Limited, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, Karvy Private Wealth and Sanctum Wealth Management Limited.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2577616-wealth-management-market-1

Key growth drivers of the market

India is expected to be one of the powerful economies of the world in the next 10-15 years, owing to its strong bilateral ties. With the growth of the economy, income opportunities have increased, thereby giving rise to people’s disposable income. As a result, an attractive business environment has developed for wealth management firms.

With robust technological advancements in the field of financial services in the form of robo-advisors, artificial intelligence and the like, wealth management companies are now capable of providing highly personalized services that can fulfil the individual needs of investors. This in turn is giving rise to customer satisfaction and high investments in the field of financial services in India.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

With increased usage of technology, risk of data breach and cyber fraud has increased. Between July 2018 and April 2019, data breaches cost Indian organizations INR 128 Mn. Such cases of high-profile financial scams, unethical practices by advisors with short-term objectives, and lack of effective investor protection regulations have contributed to insecurities among investors. This, in turn, is impeding the growth of wealth management companies across India.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2577616

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Wealth Management market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Wealth Management near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Wealth Management market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2577616-wealth-management-market-1

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Wealth Management Market

• Wealth Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Wealth Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Wealth Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Wealth Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Wealth Management Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Wealth Management

• Wealth Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter