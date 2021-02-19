Surgical Sutures Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Global Surgical Sutures Market – By Product (Suture Threads {Absorbable and

Non-absorbable} and Automated Suturing Device), By Application (Ophthalmic

Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, and

Others), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By

Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World): Forecast up

to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global surgical

sutures market by device type (suture threads {absorbable and non-absorbable}

and automated suturing device), by application (ophthalmic surgery, neurological

surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others), by end-users

(hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and by regions (North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Overview of the Global Surgical Sutures Market Research:

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global surgical sutures market

will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Suturing is an

integral part of surgical technique in all medical specialties and has been in use for

many decades. Sutures may be placed deep inside the tissue or superficially to close

a wound. A variety of suture techniques are available to close a wound, and

deciding on a specific technique depends on the location of the wound, degree of

tension, and thickness of the skin. Sutures can be non-absorbent (must be removed)

or absorbent (dissolvable).

The increase in life-threatening diseases has resulted in more surgical procedures,

and more than 230 million surgeries are performed worldwide every year. More

than 22 million surgeries take place in the US every year. Asia Pacific accounts for

the largest distribution of surgical procedures, i.e., nearly 33% of the worldwide

procedures, due to its large population of over 4 billion. India is anticipated to

become the second-largest market for robotic surgery by 2020. In 2017, India had

over 50 surgical robots and a pool of over 300 trained robotic surgeons, and an

estimated 700 robotic-assisted surgeries a month are performed in the country.

Advancements in suture design & application, favorable government regulations,

and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will enhance the

revenue of the global surgical sutures market in the next five years. The increasing

disease cases and surgical procedures ensure constant growth of the market during

the forecast period 2019-2025.

-Increasinghealthcareexpenditureindevelopingeconomies-AdvancementinsuturedesignandapplicationOpportunities

Risk-Growingpreferenceforminimallyinvasivesurgeries-Accessibilityofalternatewoundcaremanagementproducts

Drivers-Increasingnumberofsurgicalproceduresandburncases-Favorablegovernmentregulations

Market dynamics

Technologicallyadvancedsurgicalsuturesareexpectedtodrivethegrowthofthemarket.Forinstance,electrospundrug-elutingsutureswithorwithoutbupivacainehavebeendevelopedforpostoperativepainmanagement.Therearealsosurgicalsutureswithcurcumin-coatedgoldNPsforsurgicalsiteinfections(SSI)andheparin-immobilizednanofiberisusedforvascularsutureapplications.CAGR of 5.6%: 2019-2025

CAGR >6.5%

The industry generates the majority of the revenue from the key players operating

in this field; few of them include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson

(Ethicon Inc.), Teleflex Incorporated, Smith & Nephew PLC, Integra LifeSciences, and

Medtronic PLC.

According to the Infoholic Research analysis, North America accounted for the

largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2018 and will retain a high

position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a

share of more than 25% of the global market in 2018.

By Product:

Suture Thread

Absorbable Sutures

Natural Absorbable Sutures

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures

Non-absorbable Suture

Nylon Sutures

Prolene Sutures

Stainless Steel Sutures

Other Non-absorbable Sutures

Automated Suturing Device

In 2018, the suture thread segment accounted for the largest share, and the

automated suturing device segment is expected to grow at a high-single-digit CAGR

during the forecast period. Suture threads are further segmented into absorbable

sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures include synthetic and

natural sutures. Nylon sutures, prolene sutures, stainless steel sutures, and other

non-absorbable sutures are types of non-absorbable sutures. Reduced cost and

higher preference of suture threads for wound closure make the segment the

largest shareholder over automated suturing devices.

By Applications:

Ophthalmic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Others

In terms of application analysis, cardiovascular surgery dominated the market in

2018 and is expected to occupy the major share during the forecast period

2019-2025. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular

diseases and high number of surgeries performed globally.

By End-users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Hospitals occupied the largest share in 2017 and are expected to continue the same

for the next few years.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 with a share of

over 35% and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

This is due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, presence of

major companies, and growing number of disease cases. Asia Pacific is expected to

grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to upsurge in chronic disease

cases, growing medical tourism, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Global Surgical Sutures Market Research Competitive Analysis: The market is

growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The market has many new product launches, approval, funding, and acquisitions

related to surgical sutures owing to the increased surgical procedures globally,

along with technological advancements in suture technology. For instance, Ethicon

launched ProxiSure suturing device in August 2017. It is an advanced suturing

device featuring Ethicon endomechanical, suture, and curved needle technologies.

HeartStitch, Inc. received CE Mark in April 2018 for its minimally invasive Trans-

Apical Access and closure device that is safe and effective in percutaneous trans-

apical access for structural heart procedures and reliable closure. Mellon Medical,

The Netherlands-based company, raised €6 million in October 2017 to advance its

patented groundbreaking suturing technology.

Key Vendors:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith & Nephew PLC

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

DemeTech Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mellon Medical B.V.

Sutures India

Key Competitive Facts:

Automated suturing devices are predicted to replace traditional suturing in

the upcoming years.

There has been an augmented focus on the development of innovative

products to offer better wound care solutions.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segment of the

global surgical sutures market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the

major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government

initiatives toward the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with

details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report

provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market

growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business

