Surgical Sutures Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Global Surgical Sutures Market – By Product (Suture Threads {Absorbable and
Non-absorbable} and Automated Suturing Device), By Application (Ophthalmic
Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, and
Others), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By
Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World): Forecast up
to 2025
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global surgical
sutures market by device type (suture threads {absorbable and non-absorbable}
and automated suturing device), by application (ophthalmic surgery, neurological
surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others), by end-users
(hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and by regions (North America,
Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Overview of the Global Surgical Sutures Market Research:
Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global surgical sutures market
will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Suturing is an
integral part of surgical technique in all medical specialties and has been in use for
many decades. Sutures may be placed deep inside the tissue or superficially to close
a wound. A variety of suture techniques are available to close a wound, and
deciding on a specific technique depends on the location of the wound, degree of
tension, and thickness of the skin. Sutures can be non-absorbent (must be removed)
or absorbent (dissolvable).
The increase in life-threatening diseases has resulted in more surgical procedures,
and more than 230 million surgeries are performed worldwide every year. More
than 22 million surgeries take place in the US every year. Asia Pacific accounts for
the largest distribution of surgical procedures, i.e., nearly 33% of the worldwide
procedures, due to its large population of over 4 billion. India is anticipated to
become the second-largest market for robotic surgery by 2020. In 2017, India had
over 50 surgical robots and a pool of over 300 trained robotic surgeons, and an
estimated 700 robotic-assisted surgeries a month are performed in the country.
Advancements in suture design & application, favorable government regulations,
and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will enhance the
revenue of the global surgical sutures market in the next five years. The increasing
disease cases and surgical procedures ensure constant growth of the market during
the forecast period 2019-2025.
Market dynamics
CAGR >6.5%
The industry generates the majority of the revenue from the key players operating
in this field; few of them include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson
(Ethicon Inc.), Teleflex Incorporated, Smith & Nephew PLC, Integra LifeSciences, and
Medtronic PLC.
According to the Infoholic Research analysis, North America accounted for the
largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2018 and will retain a high
position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a
share of more than 25% of the global market in 2018.
By Product:
Suture Thread
Absorbable Sutures
Natural Absorbable Sutures
Synthetic Absorbable Sutures
Non-absorbable Suture
Nylon Sutures
Prolene Sutures
Stainless Steel Sutures
Other Non-absorbable Sutures
Automated Suturing Device
In 2018, the suture thread segment accounted for the largest share, and the
automated suturing device segment is expected to grow at a high-single-digit CAGR
during the forecast period. Suture threads are further segmented into absorbable
sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures include synthetic and
natural sutures. Nylon sutures, prolene sutures, stainless steel sutures, and other
non-absorbable sutures are types of non-absorbable sutures. Reduced cost and
higher preference of suture threads for wound closure make the segment the
largest shareholder over automated suturing devices.
By Applications:
Ophthalmic Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Others
In terms of application analysis, cardiovascular surgery dominated the market in
2018 and is expected to occupy the major share during the forecast period
2019-2025. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular
diseases and high number of surgeries performed globally.
By End-users:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Hospitals occupied the largest share in 2017 and are expected to continue the same
for the next few years.
By Regions:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 with a share of
over 35% and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.
This is due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, presence of
major companies, and growing number of disease cases. Asia Pacific is expected to
grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to upsurge in chronic disease
cases, growing medical tourism, and favorable reimbursement scenario.
Global Surgical Sutures Market Research Competitive Analysis: The market is
growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
The market has many new product launches, approval, funding, and acquisitions
related to surgical sutures owing to the increased surgical procedures globally,
along with technological advancements in suture technology. For instance, Ethicon
launched ProxiSure suturing device in August 2017. It is an advanced suturing
device featuring Ethicon endomechanical, suture, and curved needle technologies.
HeartStitch, Inc. received CE Mark in April 2018 for its minimally invasive Trans-
Apical Access and closure device that is safe and effective in percutaneous trans-
apical access for structural heart procedures and reliable closure. Mellon Medical,
The Netherlands-based company, raised €6 million in October 2017 to advance its
patented groundbreaking suturing technology.
Key Vendors:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)
Teleflex Incorporated
Smith & Nephew PLC
Integra LifeSciences
Medtronic plc
Boston Scientific Corporation
DemeTech Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Surgical Specialties Corporation
Mellon Medical B.V.
Sutures India
Key Competitive Facts:
Automated suturing devices are predicted to replace traditional suturing in
the upcoming years.
There has been an augmented focus on the development of innovative
products to offer better wound care solutions.
Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segment of the
global surgical sutures market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the
major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government
initiatives toward the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with
details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report
provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market
growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business