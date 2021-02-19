Nebulizers and Inhalers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market By Product Type (SCS, DBS, SNS, VNS,

and GES), By Applications Type (Pain Management, Urinary & Fecal Incontinence,

and Epilepsy), By End-users (Hospitals and Trauma Centers), and By Regions

(North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global

neurostimulation devices market by product type (SCS, DBS, SNS, VNS, and GES), by

applications type (pain management, urinary & fecal incontinence, and epilepsy), by

end-users (hospitals and trauma centers), and by regions (North America, Europe,

APAC, and RoW).

Research Overview

Infoholic Research predicts that the global neurostimulation devices market will grow at a CAGR

of 12.18% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Neurostimulation devices are designed

specifically to treat various conditions effectively by delivering low voltage electricity to specific

parts of the patient brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system. Several kinds of research

have revealed that neurostimulation therapy has improved the ability to function and participate

in activities of daily living. Thus, neurostimulation devices are found to be effective among

patients suffering from various neurological disorders, thereby influencing the growth of the

global neurostimulation devices market. The drug-free advantages of neurostimulation devices

in chronic pain management without opioids can be a lifesaver for many as it avoids the

systemic impacts and possible addictive outcomes of drug therapy. Their promising results in

improving the quality of life have enabled many healthcare providers and facilities to deliver

rapid, safe, and effective treatment procedures.

Recent advancements in neurotechnology and neuroimaging, along with an increased

understanding of neurocircuitry, are providing the necessary tools to treat patients with many

debilitating neurologic and psychiatric disorders that are contributing to the rapid rise in the use

of neurostimulation therapies. After remaining relatively stagnant for the past 30 years, electrical

stimulation technologies are evolving toward potential closed-loop therapeutic control systems

with the ability to deliver stimulation with a higher spatial resolution to provide continuously

customized neuromodulation for optimal clinical outcomes. Also, advancements such as

electrode design to enable long-term high-precision sensing and stimulating as well as

computing approaches to acquire and assess meaningful feedback signals in real-time to adapt

stimulation parameters accordingly are boosting the neurostimulation devices market. With the

advent of new technologies-enabled devices, manufacturers have focused on developing tools

and devices that transform disease treatment on a global scale to be less toxic, less invasive, and

more effective, using precise ultra-low radiofrequency energy. Such promising results of

neurostimulation devices are making manufacturers invest more in R&D for the development of

advanced products. Hence there would be a growing demand for the development of effective

neurovascular devices and commercialization during the forecast period.

-TheintroductionofsmartneurostimulationdevicehasledtothehigheradaptationrateinallhealthcaresystemmakingkeyplayersinvestmoreonR&Dtobringmoreadvanceddevicesintothemarket.-Intheelderlypopulation,minimallyinvasiveneuromodulationsurgeriesarewidelypreferredtoovercomemajorpost-surgerycomplications.Opportunities

Risk-Paucityofskilleddoctorsandrisksassociatedwithneurostimulationprocedureswillrestrainthemarketgrowth.-Availabilityofalternativetherapeuticproceduresandstringentregulatoryframeworkarethemajorfactorshamperingthemarketgrowth.

Drivers-Increaseintheprevalenceofneurologicaldiseaseiscreatingthethedemandforneurostimulationdevices.-Agingpopulationwhoareatriskofdevelopingneurologicaldisordersmayresultinincreasedhealthcareexpenditure.

Market dynamics

-Theintroductionofadvanceneurostimulationdeviceshasledtohigheradoptionandacceptanceinallhealthcaresystems.-Advancedfeaturesandminimalinvasivenaturehaveminimizedthecomplicationsandimprovedpatienthealthoutcomes&safety.-Self-managementbyhandheldmedicaldevicesthatenablespatientstoself-administerdiscretedosesofnon-invasivenervestimulationhasincreasedamongseveralpatients.CAGR of 12.18%: 2019-2025

CAGR: 17.56%

North America is considered as the largest region in the global neurostimulation devices market

due to extensive technological advancements, sophisticated healthcare infrastructures, and

various government initiatives in the region. Europe was observed to be the second-largest

region in the neurostimulation devices market owing to the presence of a large number of

manufacturers in the region. The major factor driving the market in Asia Pacific includes the

acceptance and demand for high-end medical infrastructure in the region. China, Japan, and

India are expected to grow at a faster rate when compared to other countries in the Asia Pacific

region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

SCS System

DBS System

SNS System

VNS System

GES System

The spinal cord stimulator (SCS) system accounted for the largest revenue-generating segment

due to the large population base suffering from chronic pain, following major surgeries and

spinal cord injuries.

Segmentation by Application Type:

Pain Management

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

The pain management segment was leading with the largest revenue owing to the higher

adaptation of these devices to manage chronic pain in all age groups.

Segmentation by End-users:

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

In 2018, the hospital segment was leading with maximum revenue in the global

neurostimulation devices market with a large number of users and patients globally.

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the

World. North America is set to be the leading region in the global neurostimulation devices

market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. The

emerging markets have a high potential to grow owing to an increase in the patient population

and focus on various chronic disorders. The global neurostimulation devices market is likely to

seek a steady penetration rate in the emerging market, and most of the vendors are targeting to

penetrate India, China, and Japan markets. Further, factors such as large patient population and

government initiatives have become a new trend in the emerging markets.

Competitive Analysis – The vendors have a strong focus on introducing technologically

advanced cost-effective devices with long battery, improved efficiency, safety, user-friendliness,

and miniaturization to improve patients’ experience and clinical outcomes, which are making

global neurostimulation devices market a highly competitive market. Growing demand for the

detection of illnesses, including gastroparesis, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, and depression, are

providing tremendous opportunities for players to come up with product enhancements and

leverage their product portfolio globally. This may further heat the competition among existing

vendors leading to the development of products in less time and fasten the regulation process

with effective means to commercialize the product early into the market to stay dominant.

Favorable government policies are also making way for other small companies to enter the

market, which are striving to develop simulators.

Key Vendors:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cyberonics, Inc. (LivaNova, PLC)

Key Competitive Facts:

The market is highly competitive, with all the players competing to gain the market share.

Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in

government policies, and price are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and stringent regulatory

framework in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Responding to competitive pricing pressures specific to each of the geographic markets.

Protection of proprietary technology for products and manufacturing processes.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the importance and adoption rate of

neurostimulation devices. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers,

investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the medical devices

segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the

market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to

impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business

opportunities to stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in

specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast

data.

Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the neurostimulation devices market

globally.

Factors influencing the growth of the neurostimulation devices market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pureplay vendors.

Prediction analysis of the neurostimulation products industry across the globe.

Key insights related to major segments of the neurostimulation devices market globally.

The latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

