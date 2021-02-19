Global Vaginal Slings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Vaginal Slings Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 1,459 Million till 2023. The vaginal sling is the procedure that is highly recommended for surgical treatments of stress urinary incontinence. The mid-urethral sling is considered as the standard gold method that has replaced all conventional procedures as it is efficient, safe, and requires minimal recovery time.

The rising occurrence of urinary incontinence and increasing research in the field of urinary incontinence treatment options has led to the growth of the global vaginal slings market in recent years. Moreover, the aging female population is expected to fuel market growth. However, the complications during the urinary incontinence surgery coupled with various product recall in recent years are projected to hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

The vaginal slings market, based on product type, has been segmented into tension-free vaginal tape slings (TVT), transobturator tape slings (TOT), mini-slings or single incision slings, and others. The vaginal slings market, based on method, has been segmented into the retropubic method, transobturator method, and single-incision mini method. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, urogynecology clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold a major share with a market value of USD 539.7 million till 2023.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes following companies as key players in the Global Vaginal Slings Market that include Coloplast Corp (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Ethicon Inc. (US), CL Medical (France), Betatech Medical (Istanbul), A.M.I. GmbH (Austria), Herniamesh S.r.l. (Italy), Promedon (Argentina) and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Vaginal Slings Market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global vaginal slings market. This owes to the increasing pool of awareness and the rising prevalence rate of urinary incontinence among the female population. Europe market demonstrated substantial growth in the market due to increasing awareness related to urinary incontinence issues and increased healthcare spending. Germany held a share of 27% in the Western Europe vaginal slings market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the presence of a large number of research organizations and development of new infrastructure to support the healthcare industry. Also, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to show the least growth owing to low per capita income and lack of adequate healthcare spending.

Key Findings of the Study

· The global vaginal slings market is projected to reach USD 1,459 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period from 2018 to 2023.

· Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the increasing number of urinary incontinence cases in the region.

· The tension-free vaginal tape slings (TVT) segment accounted for the largest market share of 52% in 2017.

