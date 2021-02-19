Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Agricultural Micronutrients market is accounted for $5.07 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing demand of effective fertilizers for good quality yield, lack of macronutrients, rising issues of soil deficiency and high demand for bio fuels are some of the factors fueling the market. However, limited knowledge on micronutrients in emerging countries is limiting the market growth.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1810358/global-inactivated-poliovirus-vaccine-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

Zinc micronutrients segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its application in food industry. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing disposable income and rising health awareness on nutritional food.

ALSO READ – https://primefeed.in/news/5494348/global-inactivated-poliovirus-vaccine-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021/

Some of the key players in Global Agricultural Micronutrients market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Syngenta International AG, Compass Minerals International Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Monsanto Co., The Mosaic Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc, Bayer Crop, Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE and Nufarm Limited.

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1361386/global-inactivated-poliovirus-vaccine-market-research-report-2021/

Crop Types Covered:

Cereals & grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

o Plantation

o Floriculture

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1455012/global-inactivated-poliovirus-vaccine-market-research-report-2021/

Form Covered:

Chelated

o Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA)

o Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

o D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA)

o Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA)

o Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED)

Non-Chelated

ALSO READ – https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1119033/global-inactivated-poliovirus-vaccine-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

Types Covered:

Boron

Zinc

Molybdenum

Copper

Manganese

Iron

Others

Chloride

o Cobalt

o Nickel

Modes of Applications Covered:

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Other Modes of Application

o Hydroponics

o Seed Treatment

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/