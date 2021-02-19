Anti-Drone Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Dedrone Holdings, DroneShield, Israel Aerospace Industries, Liteye Systems

Anti-Drones are useful in countering unwarranted interruption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Anti-drones track, identify, and detect UAVs and thus prevent illegal activities. The military and defense sectors primarily use these. The presence of several key players in the North American region and alarming instances of security breaches contribute towards the significant market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The anti-drone market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of growing incidents of security breaches by unidentified drones along with increasing illicit activities across the globe. On the other hand, high research and development expenses may hamper the growth of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing demands in defense sectors are likely to create significant opportunities for the key players operating in the anti-drone market in the coming years.

Dedrone Holdings, Inc. DroneShield Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) Liteye Systems, Inc Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Company Saab AB SRC, Inc. Thales SA

The report analyses factors affecting the Anti-Drone Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Anti-Drone Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Anti-Drone Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Anti-Drone Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Anti-Drone Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Anti-Drone Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Anti-Drone Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

