Fireproof Insulation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global fireproof insulation market is witnessing a spurting rise over the past few years. A large share of the market growth attributes to the burgeoning construction industry that is experiencing an increase in the number of commercial & residential projects. Huge investments are transpired to drive these public & private construction projects, which, in turn, boost the consumption of fire protection materials.

The rapidly increasing global population, urbanization, and industrialization drive the demand in the building & construction sectors. Rising awareness about the destruction that happens due to the fire is a major driving force behind the growth of the market. Fireproof insulation materials fine their vast usages in other growing industries also, such as automotive, aerospace, marine, O&G, and electrical & electronics, among others.

Resultantly, fireproof insulation materials perceive an exponential demand, which allows its market to garner increasing traction on the global front. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global fireproof insulation market valuation had reached USD 20.22 BN in 2018, which is further projected to appreciate at 4.21% CAGR during the review period (2019-2025). Rising government funding is motivating key companies to manufacture new fireproof insulation materials that are eco-friendly and match the changing trends.

Additional factors such as the rising numbers of O&G plants worldwide and a sudden increase in the transport industry substantiates the growth of the market. Conversely, the lack of awareness about the benefits of fireproof insulation materials is a major factor expected to impede market growth during the projected period. Nevertheless, the increase in the global economy would support the growth of the market throughout the assessment period, increasing the sales in end-use industries.

Global Fireproof Insulation Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the fireproof insulation market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. Through strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product/technology launch, players try to gain a larger competitive share in the market. They make huge investments to drive the R&D required for a product launch. They also invest substantially to expand their global footprint.

Major Players:

Players leading the global fireproof insulation market include Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Owens Corning Corporation (US), Paroc Group (Finland), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Knauf Insulation (Serbia), GAF (US), and Beijing New Building Material Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

