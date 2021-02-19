Global Superdisintegrants Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Scenario:

The Global Superdisintegrants Market is anticipted to grow at an optimistic CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Disintegrants are substances which are included in drug formula to allow proper disintegration of the capsule or tablet into easily dissolvable particles. This plays a vital function in the fast absorption of medicine which increases its efficacy. Superdisintegrants are slightly modified disintegrants which offer higher efficiency than their traditional counterparts. Observed to have valued at USD 371 Mn in 2017, the global superdisintegrants market size is poised to appreciate to reach an estimated value of USD 576.2 Mn by the end of 2023.

The pharmaceutical industry is growing at breakneck speed, becoming a significant part of the healthcare sector. This is primarily due to rising populations of both geriatric patients and pediatric patients. Superdisintegrants are helpful for treatment of patients from this demographic as these tablets are easier to swallow. The growth of these demographics is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, generic drugs are in high demand as patents have begun to run out on several popular drug brands, thus opening up the pharmaceutical industry for increased entry of competition and a rise in the manufacturing of generic drugs, thus driving superdisintegrants market demand.

Emerging markets represent significant opportunity as the healthcare sectors in these regions are growing at a swift pace. Moreover, large patient pools are in these countries are expected to increase demand for fast-acting medication. Market players are likely to establish themselves in the region in an effort to leverage the opportunities available in emerging economies.

Players Covered

Prominent market participants that have been profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, DFE Pharma, JRS Pharma, Corel Pharma Chem, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Roquette Freres, DowDuPont Inc., Merck KGaA, and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s analysis of the various segments in the market has been performed on the basis of type, formulation, therapeutic area, and region. Types of superdisintegrants have been segmented into synthetic superdisintegrants, natural disintegrants, and others. Among these, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment has been widely used, making it the most significant market segment. However, the natural superdisintegrants segment is growing at a truly rapid pace due to the growing demand for natural ingredients.

Formulations which include superdisintegrants have been segmented into tablets and capsules. Tablets govern a majority share of the total market, while the capsules segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

Therapeutic areas where superdisintegrants are used have been segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, hematological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Among these segments, the gastrointestinal diseases segment is at the forefront of market growth due to the demand for fast acting medicine for these types of diseases. Meanwhile, the oncology segment is growing rapidly and is expected to display the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Led by the U.S, the Americas have captured the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market. The presence of a developed healthcare sector as well as several important market players that have and continue to influence growth and contribute to the sizeable share that this regional market possesses. The region also has a high demand for drugs for many chronic diseases where superdisintegrants are required due to the prevalence of such diseases.

The Asia Pacific superdisintegrants market is likely to grow at the highest pace due to the concentration of rapidly emerging markets in the region. China, Japan, India, and several other country-level markets have a high demand for drugs for chronic diseases. The APAC regional market has several avenues for growth that are expected to open up in the coming years. The regions rapidly growing healthcare sector and the presence of a number of contract manufacturing organizations for pharmaceuticals is likely to have a positive impact on the market

