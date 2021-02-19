Anti-Reflective Coatings Market, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Apart from the reduction of reflection on the glass surface, the anti-reflective coatings needs to be protected against mechanical, physical and chemical attack is the reason why we coat the anti-glare coatings on corrective lenses and camera lens elements, and antireflective coatings on solar cells. There are verity of demands on anti-reflective coatings. The demand for materials for exterior application are different to those for products for interior applications. To fulfil this demand, several types of binders and additives are available. Furthermore, the application technology used depends on both the binder and the market. Improvement in sustainability, reduction of harmful substances and reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOC) are some of the general trends as per the requirement and regulations in global anti-reflective coating market. The relative importance of the various trends in anti-corrosive market depends on the governmental regulations in regions and on consumer need.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 2015 – Quantum Coating, Inc announced the purchase of a new 64” batch thin film coating chamber. As industry demand grows, company is focusing on not only meeting current capacity, but being tenacious in our efforts to be prepared for the demand in the coming years. This addition is expected to robust coating Department of company. This system adds company’s diverse coating capabilities with additional capacity to coat conductive anti-reflective films and night vision filters. The addition of the coating chamber comes after a 10-month personnel expansion taking what was a 32 employee company to an over 45 employee company in the short period of time. Along with production personnel, the expansion included the appointment of Quality Manager and sales executive to fulfill the consumer demand.

May 2012 – PPG Industries launched a new anti-reflective coating for glass panels used in solar modules, increasing the amount of electricity produced by three to five percent and reducing heat, according to Richard Beuke, PPG’s vice president for flat glass, in Pittsburgh, Pa. The company spent nearly four years developing the angstrom-thin coating, which includes layers of titanium dioxide, silicon dioxide and magnesium, branded Solarphire. To better serve the solar manufacturing industry, largely located on the West Coast, PPG also has amplified its Fresno, Calif., glass plant and its Salem, Ore., coatings facility, at a cost of about USD12 million. The company also recently formed a Solar Performance Group.

November 2017 – VSP Optics Group launches TechShield anti-reflective coatings. In keeping with its commitment to provide eye care professionals with the latest technology, VSP Optics Group unveiled TechShield Anti-Reflective (AR) Coatings. This new family of lens enhancements utilizes advanced technology to make AR easier to understand, dispense, and rely upon.

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market – Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the global anti-reflective coatings market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to rising population, automotive and growing electronics industry in the region. China being largest consumer, manufacturer and exporter of Anti-Reflective Coatings. Chinese manufacturers are mostly small manufacturers and some of the prominent manufacturers. India is the second largest consumer in Asia Pacific region. Several initiatives taken by Government of India will support the growth of coating industry in India. One of such initiative is ‘Make in India’. This initiative is expected to foster growth in Indian anti-reflective coating market by allowing duty rationalization for skill development, feedstock, improving infrastructure and tax incentives for R&D investments. Approval of the GST bill is another key reform which is expected to lower logistics cost by 10-15% and create a unified market across the country. The launch of Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT) by government would help importers or exporters to file a common integrated declaration, instead of 9 forms across 6 agencies. In addition to this, North America & Europe have witnessed healthy growth in anti-reflective coatings market owing to a growing non-residential repair, renovation and new construction activities in the region.

