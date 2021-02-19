Global Gel Nail Polish Market Analysis with Expected Growth 2021 – by Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology, and Market Positioning Forecast to 2026

Global “Gel Nail Polish Market” report provides development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The Gel Nail Polish market report provides a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenario and current and future evaluation of their impact on the overall industry along with regional coverage across the globe. The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Gel Nail Polish market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Gel Nail Polish Market Summary:

Gel nail polish is a liquid gel which usually comes in a bottle or pot. The gel liquid is painted to the nail in the same way that normal nail polish is, but it’s easier as it’s self levelling and you won’t leave brush strokes.

The global Gel Nail Polish market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

This report focuses on Gel Nail Polish volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gel Nail Polish market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Gel Nail Polish Market Segmentation Analysis Covers:

By Key Players:

OPI

L’OREAL

Dior

ORLY

ANNA SUI

Revlon

Sally Hansen

CND

Butter London

KIKO

CyberCos

Essie

China Glaze Segment by Types:

Base Coat

Color Gel

Top Coat

Others Segment by Application:

Nail Art Institutions

Individuals