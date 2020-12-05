Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market is Projected to Reach $34,170 million by 2028 | Leading key players are Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck

Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market to 2028 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Drug Class (Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, Monobactam and Combination), Disease (Urinary Tract Infection, Respiratory Infection, Skin Infection, Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI), Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections (cIAI), Nosocomial Pneumonia, Blood Stream Infection and Other Diseases)

The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size was $27,126 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $34,170 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2028.

Beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors is a most important type of antibacterial agent used for fighting bacterial infections. In addition, these are used to kill or prevent the growth of microorganisms. Based on the molecular structure, beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors are drug classified into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, monobactam and combination.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

There is an increase in the demand for beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors, owing to increased consumption in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market is segmented based on drug class, disease, route of administration and region. Based on the drug class, the market is classified into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, monobactam and combination. Combination segment is further categorized into penicillin/beta lactamase inhibitors, cephalosporins/beta lactamase inhibitors and carbapenems/beta lactamase inhibitors. Depending on the disease segment, the market is divided into urinary tract infection (excluding cUTI), respiratory infection, skin infection, complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), nosocomial pneumonia, blood stream infection and other diseases. Nosocomial pneumonia segment is further divided into hospital acquired pneumonia, ventilator associated pneumonia and other nosocomial pneumonia. Based on route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Beta-Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market, By Drug Class

Chapter 5: Beta-Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market, By Disease

Chapter 6: Beta-Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market, By Route of Administration

Chapter 7: Beta-Lactam And Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

