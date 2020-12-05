Laparotomy Sponges Market will Generate Massive Revenue to $1,230 million by 2025 | AdvaCare Pharma, Braun Melsungen, Cardinal Health, ynarex Corporation,DeRoyal Industries

Laparotomy Sponges Market to 2025 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Product (Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges, Traditional Laparotomy Sponges, and and End User (Hospitals and Surgery Centers)

The global laparotomy sponges market was valued at $697 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,230 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that drive the growth of the global laparotomy sponges market include rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer, increase in cesarean births worldwide, upsurge in geriatric population, and easy affordability. However, increase in demand of minimally invasive procedures instead of open surgeries and issues related with retained sponges hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the development of advanced laparotomy sponges and high growth potential in the untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AdvaCare Pharma, Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, ynarex Corporation,,DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, DUKAL Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Laparotomy, also known as celiotomy, is an abdominal surgical incision procedure through abdominal wall for the diagnosis of diseases related to the abdominal cavity. It is an open surgery, which is performed under general anesthesia. It involves usage of surgical sponges known as laparotomy sponges such as sterile laparotomy sponges and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. These sponges are employed to absorb body fluids and abdomen viscera, allowing clear vision of organs during surgeries. They are present in several sizes, shapes, and materials such as cotton and rayon.

The laparotomy sponges market is segmented based on product, sterility, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into radiopaque laparotomy sponges, traditional laparotomy sponges, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) laparotomy sponges. By sterility, it is bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and surgery centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY STERILITY

CHAPTER 6: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

