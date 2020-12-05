Mobile Gamma Cameras Market 2026 to Witness a Healthy Growth with Key Players Dilon Technologies, General Electric Company, Digirad Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, GAEDE Medizinsysteme

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market to 2026 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Product Type (Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras, Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras, Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras and Handheld Mobile Gamma Camera), Application (Cardiac Imaging, Breast Imaging, Thyroid Scanning, Kidney Scanning, Intraoperative Imaging and Others) and End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers & Clinics and Research Centers)

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small and large organs including brain, cardiac, neurological, breast, thyroid, pancreas and kidney applications. The mobile gamma camera scans the body by using a procedure that follows injecting a radionucleotide in the body or organ and then recording the resulting radioactivity by image scanning. In mobile gamma camera the total examination time is ten minutes till final images. Further, mobile gamma camera system can be used at bedside and is greater in clinical practices. Nuclear imaging is performed due to its better selectivity and resolution. Thus, it is vastly used at the time of surgery in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in number of applications of mobile gamma camera devices is expected to reduce the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021376

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Dilon Technologies, Inc, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Digirad Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH,, Adolesco AB, MiE GmbH, Gamma Medica, Inc., Crystal Photonics GmbH, Oncovision.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as advantages of mobile gamma cameras over traditional gamma cameras and technological advancements in expanding the imaging options. Further, factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in near future, fuel the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. However, side effects such as decrease in organ function, hair loss and skin burn of mobile gamma cameras and exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation are certain factors which hamper the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. On the contrary, development of mobile gamma camera is slowly replacing the conventional cameras and this represents the biggest technological development in the market followed by miniaturization and numerous developments in the radionucleotide, which are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is classified into single-head mobile gamma cameras, dual-head mobile gamma cameras, triple-head mobile gamma cameras and handheld mobile gamma camera. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac imaging, breast imaging, thyroid scanning, kidney scanning, intraoperative imaging and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital, imaging centers & clinics and research centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00021376

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, By End User

Chapter 7: Mobile Gamma Camera Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles:

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00021376

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.