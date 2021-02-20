Global IoT Device Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global IoT Device Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Device Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ADVANTECH

AERIS

AMPLIA SOLUCIONES

CUMULOCITY

ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

MICROSOFT

ORACLE

PTC INCORPORATION

SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS

WIND RIVER

XIVELY

ZENTRI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Deployment Model

Public Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Connected Health

Networked Logistics

Intelligent Public Utilities

Intelligent Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Device Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Device Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Device Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

