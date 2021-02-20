Organ Transplantation Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size

Market Highlights

Organ transplantation is the replacement of the diseased or damaged organ with a health organ. Organs such as a kidney may be donated by living donors or harvested from brain-dead organ donors. Organ dysfunction caused due to severe injuries, cancer, organ failure and/or genetic disorders necessitate the requirement for organ transplant procedures.

Advances in technology and development in the medical sector has made transplantation possible. Kidney, heart, lungs, liver and many more can be transplanted. An increasing number of organ transplantation surgeries across the globe are the major driving factor for the growth of the market.

Technological development, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population and changing lifestyle has also contributed to the growth of the market.

However, high cost of treatment and increasing incident of organ failure has hampered the growth of the market. Global organ transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

Global organ transplantation market is segmented on the basis of type of organ, into heart, kidney, liver, lungs, and other. On the basis of products, they are segmented into organ preservation solutions, transplant diagnostics, tissue products and other.

On the basis of type of transplant the market is segmented into autograft, allograft and allotransplantation, xenograft and xenotransplantation and other.

