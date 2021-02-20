A Comprehensive Study of In Vitro Diagnostics Market BY 2023

As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) the global market for in-vitro diagnostics will record a CAGR of 8.16% between 2018 and 2023.

The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 102,500 Mn by the end of the assessment period. In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) combines the application of reagents, medical devices and accessories for performing complex test procedures on biological specimens such as tissue, blood and urine taken from human body.

In-vitro diagnostics is increasingly used for diagnosis of medical conditions and detection of infection. IVD has emerged as an important medical technology for overcoming challenges faced in diagnosis and management of diseases. Such factors are supporting the growth of the global IVD market.

IVD is more precise than conventional test procedures and thereby gaining a quick popularity. In fact, many of the modern test procedures cannot be carried out without using IVD technology. Medical diagnostic device manufacturers are likely to capitalized on the market opportunity that has emerged.

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a through segmental analysis of the global in-vitro diagnostics market based on product & services, technology, application and end-user.

Based on product & services, the market has been segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and data management software. In 2017, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest market share.

