Global AC-DC Power Supply Detailed Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in AC-DC Power Supply industry.
This report splits AC-DC Power Supply market by AC/DC Power Supply Type, by Outputs, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
AMETEK Programmable Power
B&K Precision
Camtec Systemelektronik
Channel Well Technology Co.,Ltd.
Cosel Europe France
DEUTRONIC
EPS Stromversorgung GmbH
FEAS GmbH
GlobTek
HiTek Power GmbH
Keithley Instruments
LAMBDA
Lineage Power
Mean Well
MGV
Micropower Direct
MTM Power
Phihong
Powerbox
Powersolve Electronics
PULS GmbH
Siemens Power Supplies
Skynet Electronic
SL Power Electronics
Sparkle Power
Sunpower UK
TRACO Electronic
Unipower
Wenzhou ChuHan Technology Co., Ltd
XP Power
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
AC-DC Power Supply Market, by AC/DC Power Supply Type
External AC/DC Power Supply
Embedded AC/DC Power Supply
AC-DC Power Supply Market, by Outputs
Single-output
Multiple-output
Regulated
Variable-output
Others
Main Applications
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Equipment
Electrical Equipment
Military & Aerospace
Others
