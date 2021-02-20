Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2030

Global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $184.8 billion by 2030, growing by 6.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 85 figures, this 173-page report “Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Category, Product (API, FDF), Phase (Clinical, Commercial), Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), Therapeutic Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Region.

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

• Branded API Manufacturing

• Generic API Manufacturing

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

• Solid Dosage

• Oral Liquids

• Parenteral/Injectables

• Other FDFs

Secondary Packaging

Based on Phase, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Clinical Manufacturing

• Commercial Manufacturing

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Sterile Products

• Non-Sterile Products

Based on Therapeutic Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Metabolic Disorders

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Central Nervous System

• Pulmonary Disorders

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Other Therapeutic Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Phase, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

