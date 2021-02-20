Global AI-Assisted Diagnosis Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the AI-Assisted Diagnosis analysis, which studies the AI-Assisted Diagnosis industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "AI-Assisted Diagnosis Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global AI-Assisted Diagnosis by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of AI-Assisted Diagnosis will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global AI-Assisted Diagnosis market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 6229.8 million in 2020. Over the next five years the AI-Assisted Diagnosis market will register a 34.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20350 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI-Assisted Diagnosis, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI-Assisted Diagnosis market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI-Assisted Diagnosis companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global AI-Assisted Diagnosis Includes:

Alibaba

Alphabet

Cisco

DELL

GE

IBM

Intel

MECHANICA AI BV

Microsoft

Oracle

PSI Software AG

Rockwell Automation

SANY Heavy Industry

SAP

SAS

Siemens

Uptake Technologies Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Visualization Analysis

Self Diagnoses

Predictive Maintenance

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

