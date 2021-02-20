Categories
Global and China Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Scope and Market Size
Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India

Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce.com
SAP AG
Oracle
Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Jive Software
Lithium Technologies
Visible Technologies
Artesian Solutions
Bazaarvoice
QuestBack
Attensity Group
Leaf Group
Kana Software

