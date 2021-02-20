Global and China Online Magazine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Online Magazine Scope and Market Size

Online Magazine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Magazine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

MobilePhone & Tablet

E-book

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Magazine

Literary Magazine

Entertainment Magazine

News Magazine

Sport Magazine

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Online Magazine market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Magazine market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Pearson

McGraw Hill

Sybex

Beacon Press

John Wiley & Sons, Inc

Penguin Random House

Blackwell Science

Random House

Springer

Bertelsmann

Macmillan

Elsevier

The ThomsonCorporation

News Corporation

RELX Group

Wolters Kluwer

Lagardere Group

Grupo Planeta

Scholastic

HarperCollins

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Holtzbrinck

Kodansha

Shueisha

Kadokawa Publishing

Bonnier

Hitotsubashi Group

Simon & Schuster

Egmont Group

Klett Gruppe

