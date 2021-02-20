Global Holographic Imaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

The global report on holographic imaging market is on a track to achieve 30% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) has identified technological advancement and better inclusion of fund as major reasons for growth. Also, the influence of the healthcare sector is slated to ensure better growth. Holographic imaging devices are known for their ability to produce 3D images by splitting the beam of the light from the laser.

This technology is gaining momentum in various research laboratories where microscope plays a crucial role. It is used for biological samples and assist surgeons and physiciansIn training medical teams, holographic imaging is getting substantial traction. The technology is also providing sufficient diagnostic acknowledgement with a proper safety net that prevents any kind of infection.

On the other side, factors like its high computational cost of processing, inclusion of sophisticated and complicated recording methods, and adverse impact of sunlight on projection can limit the growth possibilities.

Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation:

The global holographic imaging market, as discussed in the MRFR report, has been studied with an eye on segments like application, product type, and end-user.

By product type, the global report on the holographic imaging market has been segmented into microscopes, software, holographic prints, holographic display, and others. Holographic displays are making a good progress in several sectors. IT has been segmented further into touchable, piston, laser, semi-transparent, and others. The touchable segment includes health patch, skin sensor, and others.

By application, the global market report on holographic imaging includes medical education, surgery preplanning & assistance, medical imaging, digital intimacy, biomedical research, interventional cardiology, and others. The medical imaging segment encompasses dentistry, urology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otology, and others.

By end-user, the global market for holographic imaging has been segmented on the basis of research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, academic medical centers, and others.

Holographic Imaging Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead the market as its infrastructural scope to backup the process is better than many other regions. Countries like the US and Canada are expected to use the process in their research laboratories as they are also enjoying a constant flow of funds.

In the Asia Pacific region, China and South Korea, along with Japan are expected to drive the market ahead with their sophisticated technologies. The market is getting support from the governments with funds and other backups. In India, the growth opportunities are also quite substantial for the market.

Holographic Imaging Market Competitive Landscape:

The global holographic imaging market has a substantial growth opportunity as several of the top players are launching their plans to take the market forward. The primary intent is to boost the foothold. This process relies on merger, collaboration, and other research-related developments among many. These companies are Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), EchoPixel, Inc. (US), Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (US), zSpace, Inc. (US), Holoxica Ltd. (UK), Ovizio Imaging systems (Belgium), NanoLive SA (Switzerland), Lyncee Tec. (Switzerland), Phase Holographic Imaging AB (Sweden), Eon Reality (US), Zebra Imaging (US), Leia (US), and others. Innovative marketing strategies are also playing a crucial role in taking the market forward.

Holographic Imaging Industry News:

In China, holographic air cast imaging technology is fast becoming a trend as it provides an opportunity to avoid any contact with the actual surface of any object. Researchers believe that this would reduce the chances of cross-infection. The recent outbreak of COVID 19 Coronavirus has spurred the need and this type of tools are now getting installed in several sectors.

