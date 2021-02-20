Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Scope of the Report:

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.

The global Bike-Sharing Service market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bike-Sharing Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Bike-Sharing Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bike-Sharing Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

JUMP Bikes

Citi Bike

LimeBike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Ford GoBike

Mobike

Hellobike

Nextbike

Call a bike

Santander Cycles

Vélib

Bicing

SG Bike

Ola Pedal

Zoomcar PEDL

Mobycy

Yulu Bikes

Letscycle

Docomo Bikeshare

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dockless

Station-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

