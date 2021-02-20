Global Advanced Glass Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2023

Market Insights:

Advanced glass is a superior grade of glass which possess specific characteristics designed for use across various applications. The glass is designed with the help of advanced technological substances and techniques. The rapid increase in the demand of value-added materials for the housing projects is also driving the growth of the market. The wide range of product portfolio which is provided by the advanced glass manufacturers is also leading to the increase in usage of advanced glass, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Market Research Analysis

Among all end-uses, the advanced glass is gaining importance in the automotive industry. The advanced glass is used in automotive photovoltaic roof systems for actively supplying power to the vehicle and substantially reducing the reliance on conventional sources of energy. The advanced glass helps automobile manufacturers to meet sustainability requirements by producing and using high performance infra-red reflecting and advanced infra-red absorbing glazing.

APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to huge investments from existing key players in the region. The adoption of various growth strategies by the companies and huge investments in research and development for development of technically advanced unique products is also expected to drive the growth of the market. North America region is also expected to grow at a relatively slow pace during the forecasted period due to the existence of good infrastructure in the region.

Global Key Players:

Ø Thermoseal Industries LLC

Ø Packerland Glass Products Inc.)

Ø Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Ø CoorsTek, Inc.

Ø Saint-Gobain Glass

Ø Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

Ø American Precision Glass Corp

Ø Atheer, Inc.

Ø Vurix Corporation

Ø SCHOTT AG

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the advanced glass market during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to factors such as the presence of emerging economies in the countries of China and India and the rapid growth in applications of advanced glass among various industrial verticals including construction, infrastructure and automotive industries.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Advanced Glass Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global advanced glass market by its type, end- user and region.

By Type

· Laminated Glass

· Tempered Glass

· Others

By End- user

· Construction

· Infrastructure

· Automobiles

· Electronics

· Others

By Region

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

