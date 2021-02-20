Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Scope of the Report:
The global Recruitment & Staffing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Recruitment & Staffing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Recruitment & Staffing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Recruitment & Staffing market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Randstad
TeamLease
Hays
Adecco
Robert Half International
Allegis
Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd
Manpower Group
Kelly Services
Insperity
ABC Consultants
Global InnovSource
IKYA Human Capital
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Permanent Placement
Contract Staffing
Payroll Administration
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Financial and Legal Sector
Medical and Science Sector
Engineering and Technical Sector
Others